An investigation has been launched after a man died in police custody.
The alarm was raised when the 24-year-old became unwell at Clydebank police station at around 3.30am on Sunday.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As is normal procedure in these circumstances, the incident will be reported to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”
