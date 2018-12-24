The Duchess of Sussex has established herself as a popular member of the royal family.
American-born Meghan, who wed the Duke of Sussex in May, is expecting her first child in the spring.
But how good is your knowledge on the actress-turned-HRH?
The Duchess of Sussex has established herself as a popular member of the royal family.
American-born Meghan, who wed the Duke of Sussex in May, is expecting her first child in the spring.
But how good is your knowledge on the actress-turned-HRH?
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.