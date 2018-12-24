A man needed hospital treatment after he was attacked by a group of young people when he got out of a taxi.

The 48-year-old man had just stepped out of the vehicle in Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh, when three male youths and a teenage girl came up to him and demanded money.

They punched him on the head and body, knocking him to the ground, and when he tried to get up he was assaulted again and sustained serious facial injuries.

The group then walked off westward towards Sleigh Drive, having taken money from the man’s pockets.

Police appealed for information about the attack and robbery which happened at around 3.20am on Saturday near the roundabout.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat said: “This was a vicious attack and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who can assist with our inquiries to get in touch.

“In particular we would like to speak to any taxi or private hire drivers who may have been seen the attack or who may have dash-cam footage that will help us establish what happened and trace those responsible.

“Anyone who saw something or who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 0910 of 22nd December, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The victim went to hospital but was released after treatment.

The first suspect is a white male aged 17 to 20, 5ft 7in tall, with a local accent and wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

A second is described as white, aged 16 to 19, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.

There is no description of the third youth.

The girl is described as white, aged 16 to 19, of medium build, with a local accent and wearing a white or light coloured jacket.