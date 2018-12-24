Three people have been arrested over an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

Three others were injured in a disturbance in Cawdor Crescent around 5.30am on Sunday with an attack on a 38-year-old man treated as attempted murder.

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured, and a 31-year-old woman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment with the 38-year-old said to be in a critical condition.

Police said two men, aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “We are currently treating this as a targeted attack and I want to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway.

“A man remains in a critical condition as a result and anyone who may have information which could be relevant is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

“Those who can help can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 23rd December, or report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”