Shoppers are heading out on Christmas Eve to make the most of new discounts, in a late surge in trading.

Footfall at high streets, retail parks and shopping centres has increased 10.3% from Sunday to 12pm on Monday, according to retail intelligence experts Springboard.

The number of shoppers visiting retail destinations is also greater than on Christmas Eve last year with a rise of 6.8% overall, and 9.4% in shopping centres up to midday.

Springboard said this demonstrates that shopping habits have changed with people leaving shopping to the last moment to take advantage new discounts introduced by retailers that want to clear as much stock as possible.

Poundworld fell into administration in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

High street retailers have cut prices after trading on the busiest shopping day of the year, dubbed “Super Saturday”, failed to lure shoppers to stores.

It has been a torrid year for retailers with notable high street names such as Poundworld and Maplin falling into administration, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announcing plans to shutter stores, while Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory issued profit warnings.

High street retailers have been battling higher costs, low consumer confidence as shoppers reign in spending amid Brexit uncertainty and people increasingly shopping online rather than visiting bricks-and-mortar stores.