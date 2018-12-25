Openreach is stocking up on thousands of snow shoes, salt and screenwash supplies to deal with any extreme weather in the coming months.

The digital network business said it is investing in record amounts of stock to keep its engineers on the road.

Special snow “socks” for van tyres, shovels and grips for workers’ shoes are also being kept in huge numbers.

Vans will be fitted with special snow ‘socks’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Matthew Walker, director of customer service and operations at Openreach, said: “We’ve been working to minimise the potential for service disruption as we head into the season which brought us heavy snowfall followed by the Beast from the East last year.

“We’ve been stocking up on essentials like ice grips for shoes so that the UK’s largest team of engineers on the road can keep working whatever the weather, to maintain our phone and broadband network and continue with our ambitious programme to roll-out fibre broadband across the country.

“We’d also urge people to alert us if they spot any damage to our network, like dangling cables or broken poles, so we can crack on with repairs.”

As well as stocking up on supplies, Openreach said it has placed increased focus and investment in geographic hotspots which have proved susceptible to storms and wild weather in recent winters, including Wales, Wessex and Scotland.

A fleet of 100 4×4 vehicles has been strategically placed around the UK to reach isolated communities quickly.