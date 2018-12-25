Transatlantic rowers are swapping turkey dinners for ration packs as they celebrate Christmas Day on the high seas.

Adventurers from a dozen countries are continuing their epic challenge between the Canary Islands and Antigua.

Eighty-six competitors remain in this year’s endurance challenge, which began on December 12.

Getting into the Christmas spirit under blue skies on the Atlantic Ocean, some rowers donned Santa hats and enjoyed festive sing-songs.

Merry Christmas from all the guys at Row4Victory 🕺🏼🕺🏽🕺🏼🕺🏻Whether you’re spending it with loved ones, at work, or not at all, please spare a thought to these guys who are away from home and families, rowing all for charity; @PoppyLegion and @soldieronorg #twac2018 pic.twitter.com/OpuVNBsi41 — Row4Victory (@Row4Victory) December 25, 2018

But the participants in this year’s Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge have foregone the traditional turkey dinner for high-calorie dehydrated ration packs.

Yorkshire male foursome Row 4 Victory are aiming to land in Antigua ahead of the pack on their way to raising thousands of pounds for their designated military charities.

Other teams include former solo Paralympic athlete Kelda Wood, who set up an organisation supporting traumatised children including victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The current race record of 29 days and 15 hours was set by London quartet the Four Oarsmen last year.