MP David Mundell has said that “big thumbs” are to blame after he clicked like on a risque Christmas Day message posted to Twitter.

The Secretary of State for Scotland “liked” a tweet by American internet personality James Charles that said: “all I want for christmas is a good d*** to s*** tbh”.

Screengrab of David Mundell’s Twitter likes (Twitter/PA)

The Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale later removed the “like” after it had gathered attention on the social media platform.

He then tweeted: “Big thumbs always a twitter issue at any time of year” along with a Santa Claus emoji and a winking face.

Big thumbs always a twitter issue at any time of year 🎅😉 — David Mundell (@DavidMundellDCT) December 25, 2018

Guardian columnist and Labour supporter Owen Jones replied: “Never thought I’d say it but Happy Christmas and I hope your wish comes true!”