President Donald Trump has wished US troops worldwide a merry Christmas.

Speaking by video conference to members of all five service branches on Christmas morning, Mr Trump said: “I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we’re holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The president was spending a rare Christmas in Washington because of a stalemate with Congress over government funding that has left several departments and agencies shut down, affecting some 800,000 federal employees.

Mr Trump usually spends Christmas at his Florida estate.

Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

He scrapped travel plans because of the shutdown.

He told reporters in the Oval Office: “I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family.”