Pictures of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day make the fronts of many Wednesday papers, while a variety of tales take the headlines.

The Times leads with reports that efforts to cut down on plastic use with so-called bags for life are being undermined as so many are being used. The paper says many customers are treating thicker bags for life as single-use carriers.

The Daily Telegraph claims that a calorie cap could be brought in on foods sold in restaurants and supermarkets to curb obesity.

The Guardian leads on an investigation which found that half of all British police forces received “almost 450 complaints from staff and members of the public” about sexual harassment from male officers.

The i leads with plans to revive the high street with a £675 million fund.

The Independent reports that personal data from Britons is being sold on the Dark Web for as little as £10.

The Daily Mirror says the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge had a “happy sis-mas” as they arrived for a church service in Norfolk.

While the Sun claims the Queen and Prince of Wales ordered a “truce” between the pair after reports of a rift.

The Daily Mail says that some heart attack and stroke victims have waited at least an hour for an ambulance.

The Daily Express carries details from a “scathing report” into the pay of “nanny state fatcats”, writing hundreds of people are paid more than £100,000 a year to lecture on diet and exercise.

And the Daily Star reports on Britons splashing the cash on Boxing Day.