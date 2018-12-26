Boxing Day bargain hunters were up early queuing outside stores as the post-Christmas sales saw prices slashed by as much as 70%.

December 26 is the most popular day to shop during the Christmas sales period, according to Barclaycard, with three in 10 people planning to take advantage of the deals.

Stores have swapped their festive windows for huge signs promising hefty discounts.

Shoppers queue along Princes Street, Edinburgh, waiting for stores to open (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shoppers queued outside stores around the country before first light, and people were pictured inside with armfuls of half price clothes, while more than half a million people are expected to descend on central London.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, representing businesses in Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street, said: “Over half a million visitors expected in the West End today with £50m expected to go through the tills.

“Up to 70% off as retailers pull out all the stops to clear as much stock as possible before the critical year end and Q1 costs come through.”

Shoppers inside the Next store on Princes Street, Edinburgh, shortly after it opened (Jane Barlow/PA)

Boxing Day still remains a key shopping day – twice as much money was spent on Boxing Day than Black Friday last year – while the period between Christmas Day and New Year generated £12 billion in sales, according to ShopperTrak.

High street retailers had already cut prices after trading on the busiest shopping day of the year, dubbed “Super Saturday”, failed to lure shoppers to stores.

It has been a torrid year for retailers with notable high street names such as Poundworld and Maplin falling into administration, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announcing plans to shutter stores, while Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory issued profit warnings.

High street retailers have been battling higher costs, low consumer confidence as shoppers rein in spending amid Brexit uncertainty and people increasingly shop online rather than visit bricks-and-mortar stores.

John Lewis shoppers will not even have to wait until Boxing Day, with clearance having already started online at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

The sales will start in most shops on Thursday December 27 but its stores in the Trafford Centre, Heathrow and St Pancras are open on Boxing Day.

Argos will be starting its sale on Christmas Day online, as it did last year.

Shoppers were up early to take advantage of the sales (Jane Barlow/PA)

Debenhams is starting its sale online and in stores on Boxing Day, and will continue with the deals until the New Year.

However, the department store has been running significant sales before Christmas even arrived, with up to 50% off on designer womenswear and beauty and fragrance.

Tech giant Currys PC World is set to slash its prices, with last year’s deals including bargains on laptops, TVs, washing machines and fridge freezers.

Samsung TVs were reduced by £700 and the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad was slashed by £220.

High street stalwart M&S is offering up to 50% off for Boxing Day shoppers.

Don Williams, retail partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “Since Black Friday hit UK shores back in 2013, the festive sales period hasn’t quite been the same.

“Indeed, previous KPMG analysis did highlight that the discount bonanza in November cannibalised the traditional Christmas shopping period, bringing sales forward and twisting retailers’ arms to discount for longer.

“With this year’s Black Friday being a bit of a damp squib, many could be forgiven for hoping that would have benefited post-Christmas sales, including Boxing Day.

“But, for the vast majority, that is unlikely. Most will still have their work cut out to persuade shoppers who have notably been clawing back their spend.

“But for those retailers stocking must-have brands, there is still plenty to play for in the final festive push.”

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, said: “Attracted by the thrill and discounts available, Scots are continuing to take the sales seriously with early birds queuing outside Next from 3am this morning with Zara also proving to be incredibly popular with our shoppers today.”

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square in Aberdeen, said there has been a lot of demand for it cinema and restaurants on Boxing Day, adding: “There’s been several big new film releases recently, including Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, and Spiderman into the Spider-Verse, which are proving a major draw.”