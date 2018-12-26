A shopkeeper was stabbed in a “sickening and violent” attack by a gang of teens who ransacked his shop and stole alcohol on Christmas Eve.

The 40-year-old was also punched and kicked during the robbery at his store on Glenhove Road, Carbrain, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Police said the six attackers were believed to be in their teens.

Detective Sergeant Iain Sneddon, from Coatbridge CID, said: “This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man.

“The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink.

“They were prepared to stab, kick, punch and throw items at the shopkeeper, as well as ransack his shop, all for a few bottles of alcohol.

“The shopkeeper was alone in the shop, however, thankfully a passer-by heard the disturbance and called police and ambulance.

“If you recognise the description of the youths, or have any information that will assist our enquiry, then please call Coatbridge police station via 101 quoting reference number 3325 of December 24.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

One suspect in the attack, which took place at about 8.05pm on Monday, was dressed in a dark grey zipper hooded jacket, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers while another wore a black hooded zipper jacket with white markings, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The third was said to be wearing a black hooded jacket and light coloured trainers.

The others were dressed in a black cap, black fleece, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, light coloured trainers, dark coloured puffer jacket, hooded grey top, blue track suit bottoms, blue/white trainers, carrying a black JD Sports bag.

The final suspect was wearing a hooded top with chequered pattern down the arms, a black tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.

They all made off towards the Torbrex Road area in Cumbernauld.