A helicopter was called out to help restore 999 phone services in part of Orkney.

Police had asked North Ronaldsay residents not to make any non-urgent phone calls so available lines could be used for emergencies.

The problem was due to a fault and the service was restored by 10.45am following a helicopter visit and hardware being replaced.

BT said in a statement: “All phone and broadband services, including the ability to call 999 from landlines, are now fully restored.”

BT has notified us of problems affecting telephone services in North Ronaldsay. They are currently working to restore service to everyone as soon as possible. https://t.co/SP5wokxdEF — NorthernPolice (@northernPolice) December 26, 2018

Earlier, Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands Division said the telecoms company had notified them of problems affecting telephone services in North Ronaldsay.

The force had advised residents to avoid non-urgent phone calls and for those experiencing an emergency to first try landline and mobile phones to call 999.

If the calls did not work they were then advised to “flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using their blue lights, or go to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency”.

North Ronaldsay is Orkney’s most northerly island and has a population of about 70.