UK holidaymakers wanting to begin the new year with a bargain winter sun trip should head to Cyprus, according to new research.

Post Office Travel Money analysis found the city of Paphos has the lowest cost out of 12 popular destinations for a one-week holiday package at the beginning of January plus meals and drinks.

The total bill of £382 per person is at least 17% lower than the next cheapest locations, which were the Spanish islands of Lanzarote (£462) and Tenerife (£469).

Further afield, the US city of Orlando offers the lowest priced winter sun breaks for UK visitors out of the long-haul destinations considered.

Although a week at the world’s theme park capital is 70% more expensive than going to Paphos, this is largely due to the higher air fare as local prices are relatively similar.

When compared with its long-haul competitors, Orlando (£651) is less than half the price of Grand Baie, Mauritius (£1,600) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (£1,347), which were the two most expensive destinations in the study.

The cost of seven bottles of beer bought in a bar was found to be highest in Jumeirah, Dubai, at £63. Tenerife offers the cheapest prices at just £12.

Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money said: “Sterling’s continuing volatility means it is more vital than ever for holidaymakers to be aware just how much the cost of their winter sun trip can escalate once the cost of meals and drinks is added to the package price.

“The clear message for bargain-hunters is to do their holiday homework to find the destination that will give them the best overall value once all these elements are combined.

“In places like Dubai where meal and drinks prices are high, booking all-inclusive packages will keep their costs down.”