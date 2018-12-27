A man has died after a house collapsed following an explosion.

Gas engineers are at the site of the blast which shook surrounding houses in Andover, Hampshire, during the early hours of Thursday.

Andy Phillips, 44, who lives close to the house which has been completely destroyed, said: “We live about 100 yards away, the sound was like a huge clap of thunder that shook and rattled ours and many other houses, damaging some of them.

“The debris covers about a 25-metre radius.”

Investigations are under way at the property in Andover (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said the property on Launcelot Close was a shared house for people “getting back on their feet after hard times”.

Engineers for gas distribution firm SGN said it was working with emergency services to identify the cause and is seeking to isolate gas supplies.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said search and rescue teams were continuing to search the scene.

Neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution.