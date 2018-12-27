A man has been arrested over a suspicious death in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an address in Donside Court shortly before 2am on Thursday and found an injured man.

He was taken to hospital but later died, officers said.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a man has been arrested.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Formal identification of the man who has sadly died is still to take place. Further information will be released in due course.

“Inquiries are ongoing and will continue in the area over the coming days.

“If anyone has information they believe may assist police they are urged to contact officers on 101, using reference number 0334 of December 27.”