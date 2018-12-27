A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

The man, aged 46, was walking in the Moy Road area on Thursday morning when he was struck.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 5:15am and the man died as a result of his injuries.

The Moy Road was closed and diversions were in place at the Drumcairn Road and Cabragh Road following the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to contact them.