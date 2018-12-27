Police are appealing for information after a 67-year-old man was hit by a car in East Ayrshire on Boxing Day.

The incident occurred at about 5.20pm on the A71 near Galston as a black Land Rover Discovery was overtaking a single-decker bus.

The man had been walking east along the A71 when he was hit.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Land Rover involved was not injured.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 67 year-old man was struck by a vehicle on the A71, near Galston yesterday. https://t.co/xIgdHIvoI9 pic.twitter.com/3U4ikPXvZS — AyrshirePolice (@AyrshirePolice) December 27, 2018

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen either the man walking along the A71 prior to the incident, or the incident take place.

“You may have dashcam footage that could help us, think back, were you on the A71 in this area?

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2625 of Wednesday December 26.”