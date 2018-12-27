Police have appealed for information after a man was found seriously injured in north Glasgow.

The 55-year-old man was found with head injuries in the Wyndford area of the city at around 7.50pm on December 18.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition after being found in Ardessie Place, before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Police have not yet confirmed how the man came to be injured.

Can you help officers find out how a 55-year-old man was seriously injured in Ardessie Place, Wyndford? He was found at 7.50pm on Tuesday (18 Dec). He's in hospital now with serious head injuries and we need to know what happened. Get in touch on 101 with any information. — GlasgowNorthPolice (@GlasgowNPolice) December 20, 2018

Following inquiries, officers believe a man may have tried to speak to him or help him before emergency services attended.

He is described as white, in his early fifties, around 5ft 9in and of heavy build with short black and greying hair.

The man is said to have a Glasgow accent, is clean shaven with a scar on his right cheek and was wearing a dark green khaki waterproof bomber-style jacket and dark blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “We are keen to speak to the man described as he could have vital information that could help us with our inquiries into how this man came to be so seriously injured.

“We ask you to think back, were you in this area that night or do you know anyone matching this description who could have been?

“The person described may not have realised how seriously injured this man was at the time.”