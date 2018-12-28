Singer Chris Brown is facing criminal charges relating to his pet monkey.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office said the 29-year-old was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Mr Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in January showing his three-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji.

The monkey was taken away by the authorities soon after.

Mr Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on February 6.