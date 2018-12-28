A man has been charged following the death of a man found injured in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an address at Donside Court in the city shortly before 2am on Thursday and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.

Police said that a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police as investigations continue.