Two teenagers and a man have appeared in court charged with attempted murder and robbing a shop on Christmas Eve.

A 40-year-old worker was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie for treatment after the incident in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

It is alleged he was attacked in the store in Glenhove Road, Carbrain, at around 8.05pm on December 24.

Two boys aged 14 and 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

They were charged with attempted murder, assault to severe injury and robbery and were released on bail.

A third accused, Kieran Ruddy, 19, of Airdrie, appeared on the same charges and was remanded in custody.