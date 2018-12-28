A 20-year-old man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a house.

The incident happened at around 4.45am on Friday when the Citroen struck the residential property on Newlands Street, Coatbridge.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to hospital but he died a short time later. His family have been informed.

Sergeant Stuart Bell said: “Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door-to-door inquiries in the area, however we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car prior to the incident taking place to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0620 of Friday December 28.”

The building has been cordoned-off as a precaution.