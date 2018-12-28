A project to make Scottish cities more attractive to investors is to focus on improving digital and hydrogen technology across the country.

The Scottish Cities Alliance said it has so far attracted more than £150 million in combined investment and funding and plans to increase the figure in 2019.

The Alliance is a collaboration between Scotland’s seven cities and the Scottish Government to promote the combined economic potential around the world.

It aims to improve the quality of life for citizens and make the cities more attractive to potential investors who are “increasingly looking at sustainability as a key draw”.

Funded projects include smart street lighting, improved mobile working and hydrogen-powered vehicles and infrastructure.

John Alexander, Alliance chair and leader of Dundee City Council, said: “Working together as a collective, Scotland’s cities have had a fantastic year.

“Obviously there have been challenges, but by working together we have brought in an additional £15 million of European funding for our Smart Cities programme, which is continuing to attract attention from around the world as people see the benefit of collaboration and want to know how we do it.

“And our hydrogen work continues to push boundaries and is helping to bring the technology here early and reap the benefit of cleaner air, while driving forward using innovative technology.

“The strength of our joint working will help Scotland’s city economies to thrive in what could be a more challenging year for attracting investment from abroad.”

Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The cities continue to be the driving force behind the success of the Scottish economy.

“Their collaborative work across a range of economic sectors demonstrate Scotland is open, connected and makes a positive contribution internationally.

“I am proud to be part of an Alliance that recognises both the challenges and opportunities the digital age brings.”