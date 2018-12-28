Firefighters have been called out to a lorry on fire in Coatbridge.

Crews were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm on Friday following reports of a vehicle fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the town’s Caldeen Road, where crews were met by a fire which had taken hold of a lorry.

“Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.”