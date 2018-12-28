Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Weir, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, will be made an OBE for services to rugby, MND research and the Borders community.

The former British and Irish Lions player set up a charity to raise awareness of MND last year.

Doddie Weir, who earned 61 caps for Scotland, set up an MND charity in 2017 following his diagnosis (Funding Neuro/PA)

He said it is a “great honour” to receive the royal award.

Weir added: “I am humbled and honoured to be recognised in this way. To be awarded the OBE for services to rugby, research into MND and the Borders community is particularly special as all three are close to my heart.

“Myself, Kathy, Hamish, Angus and Ben – and those involved with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – have received incredible support from the rugby community and the Borders folk since I shared my diagnosis with everyone in June 2017.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their ongoing kindness and generosity.

“To be included in a list which also sees two other Lions lock forwards recognised, namely former captains Bill Beaumont and Willie John McBride, is a great honour and I would like to congratulate them on their awards.”