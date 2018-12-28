A Scot with an “unwavering commitment to volunteering” has been made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Paul Okroj, head of volunteering for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), has been instrumental in doubling the number of volunteers within the charity to around 2,000.

Mr Okroj said he was “honoured” by the royal award, and added that the charity’s work would not be possible without the contribution of volunteers.

He said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award. However, the people who really should get this are the thousands of people who give their time to make a difference through volunteering.

“Their efforts are truly heroic and they change lives. I am passionate about sharing the impact and the difference volunteering makes across Scotland.

“I believe that highlighting the significant contribution that volunteering fosters inclusive and resilient communities. Volunteering is critical to improving societal and wellbeing in Scotland.

“Quite simply, we cannot support the one in five people in Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions without the time, support and commitment of our volunteers.”