A man who became Scotland’s youngest ever paramedic 25 years ago has been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Paul Gowens has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal (QAM), which acknowledges ambulance personnel who have shown exceptional devotion to duty, merit and conduct.

Paul Gowens became Scotland’s youngest paramedic 25 years ago (NHS/PA)

Mr Gowens, who is currently Scottish Ambulance Service’s lead consultant paramedic, said he is “humbled” to receive the award.

“I’m surprised and humbled. It’s great to be honoured in this way,” he said.

“I left school with no qualifications with severe dyslexia. To have been given the opportunity for a great career, I am very grateful.

“It’s the career I have always wanted to do and it’s fantastic to be recognised for making a difference in your chosen profession.

“The support over the last 28 years from my family friends and colleagues has been key.”

Scottish Ambulance Service medical director Jim Ward said: “Paul has taken great pride in his professional practice ever since he joined the Scottish Ambulance Service, working in a variety of roles within front line operations, special operations and the air ambulance sectors.

“This award is testament to Paul’s dedication and professionalism over the past 28 years and is thoroughly deserved.”