The strategic director of Education Scotland has been rewarded with an OBE for her services to education.

Maria Walker, who took up the post in August this year, has held a variety of senior roles in education and community learning and development across Scotland.

Ms Walker said that she has had a “privileged” career working alongside others in the sector.

“It was a huge surprise and honour to be informed that I had been nominated,” she said.

“I have been privileged to have a career enriched by working alongside dedicated professionals committed to delivering the best education and facilities possible for our young people and communities.

“This recognition of service is as much for everyone I have worked with over the past years as it is for any part I have played in helping others fulfil their potential.”

Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector for Education in Scotland, Gayle Gorman, said that the recognition is well deserved.

“This is a fantastic recognition for Maria’s dedication and service to the sector,” Ms Gorman said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Maria over the years, and have seen first-hand her dedication to children and young people, this honour is well deserved and recognises her years of service to education.”