A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her twins.

Samantha Ford was arrested on Thursday after two young children were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate, in the early hours of the morning, Kent Police said.

Dressed in a grey jumper, the 37-year-old appeared at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murdering Jake and Chloe Ford on December 26.

During the brief hearing, she was remanded in custody until Monday when she will appear at Maidstone Crown Court.

Less than an hour before the youngsters were found, Ford was involved in a car crash and taken to hospital.

Officers visited the home over concerns for the welfare of its occupants, police said.

The children were taken to hospital but they were pronounced dead.