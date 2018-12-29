An arrest warrant for Sheffield Wednesday footballer Fernando Forestieri is no longer being pursued, the club has said.

The striker was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning but did not attend because he was not aware of the court date, the club said.

Court staff told the Press Association that the 28-year-old faces one charge of using threatening words or behaviour and another of racially aggravated harassment on July 24.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday said: “It has come to the club’s attention that court proceedings were conducted yesterday involving Fernando Forestieri.

“We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

The former Italy Under-21 international has not played for the club since December 1 and was not included in the squad to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Press Association was not able to contact anyone at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, the Crown Prosecution Service or Nottinghamshire Police for comment.