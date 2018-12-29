Veteran comic actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93, her agent has confirmed.

The star enjoyed a career stretching back to the 1940s, including roles in the Carry On films and the long-running sitcom Terry And June.

She was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment in a career spanning eight decades.

#JuneWhitfield ‘s incredible career in British comedy stretched all the way from ‘Hancock’s Half Hour’ to ‘Absolutely Fabulous’. She was always there, always being brilliant. @ferrifrump wrote June one of the funniest lines in television history… https://t.co/zFeBkCgksY — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 29, 2018

Dame June’s agent said she “passed away peacefully last night”.

The star is also well known for playing the mother of Jennifer Saunders’ character Edina Monsoon in the hit BBC show Absolutely Fabulous.

Whitfield also appeared in numerous Radio 4 productions during her career, and played Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple.

She was granted an OBE at the 1985 Birthday Honours, and was made a CBE in 1998.

We're sorry to learn that Dame June Whitfield – celebrated for her comic roles in Absolutely Fabulous, Terry and June, and numerous Carry On films – has passed away https://t.co/M21cjY9RX9 pic.twitter.com/ry8Zs4mPcj — BFI (@BFI) December 29, 2018

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, said: “June Whitfield was the North Star of British comedy.

Her spectacular career is unparalleled in its longevity with seven decades of being a key element in numerous high profile and successful shows.

“She was the go-to female comedy performer of her generation and was always in demand from the cream of British comedy. She led the way for female comedy and we owe her enormous respect.

“Our thoughts go out to family and friends at this sad time.”