The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ensuring their children grow up mostly away from the public limelight.

But Prince George, Princess Charlotte and even Prince Louis have had a busy year, whether carrying out well-rehearsed roles in royal bridal parties – or, in Louis’ case, making his debut when he was just hours old.

Charlotte began the year by starting nursery, with William and Kate releasing photographs of the princess, taken by the duchess, on her first day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

In April, Louis was born and George and Charlotte visited their younger brother in hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet baby Louis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

George, then four, looked a little apprehensive, but Charlotte showed she had perfected the royal wave, even turning to do so at one point as she led the way walking up the steps to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in Paddington.

Hours later, it was the turn of the as-yet-unnamed baby prince to make his first public appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Newborn Prince Louis in his car seat (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A few days later Charlotte celebrated her third birthday and William and Kate shared a photograph of their two youngest children to mark the occasion, with the princess gently kissing a sleeping Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

George and Charlotte were back in the spotlight just weeks later when Uncle Harry wed American former actress Meghan Markle in Windsor.

The third and fourth in line to throne were pageboy and bridesmaid.

George and Charlotte at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Jane Barlow/PA)

George was dressed in a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat worn by Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, while Charlotte, in a Givenchy ivory silk dress, was spotted sticking her tongue out in the car.

Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George’s Chapel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The royals were out in force for Trooping the Colour in June – even Kate, who was on maternity leave.

The Queen, the Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Prince George, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

But it all got a little bit too much for Charlotte at one point when she became tearful and was comforted by the duchess.

Kate carries Charlotte during the balcony appearance (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate was pictured enjoying a day out with George and Charlotte in June at the Beaufort polo club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

The princess skipped around, holding a pair of sunglasses, and entertained herself running up and down the grassy banks.

Charlotte enjoying herself at the polo (Steve Parsons/PA)

George, a fan of all things police-related, played with a toy gun.

Prince George plays with a toy gun as he sits with his mother while his father, the Duke of Cambridge, played polo (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Cambridges were pictured together for the first time as a family of five when they attended Prince Louis’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after Louis’s christening at the Chapel Royal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlotte was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside following the service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018

George turned five at the end of July, and was photographed to mark the occasion, beaming as he leaned against a wall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018

In October, it was the turn of the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, to walk up the aisle and George and Charlotte were again asked to be pageboy and bridesmaid.

The bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George, wave as they leave after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel (Toby Melville/PA)

Charlotte took a tumble as she made her way into St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, when she was blown over by the strong autumnal winds.

Princess Charlotte falls on the steps as she enters St George’s Chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

Inside, George and his second cousin, Savannah Phillips, got up to mischief in the church, with Savannah pretending to play a trumpet, delighting George, who later clamped his hand over his mouth when he realised they had been spotted.

Savannah Phillips entertains Prince George (Yui Mok/PA)

The bridesmaids and pageboys, including Savannah Phillips with Prince George at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. #royalweddding pic.twitter.com/SkIWiA3pXb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

The Cambridges joined the Sussexes for a family photo to mark the Prince of Wales’s milestone 70th birthday in November.

The Duchess of Cornwall sat with her arm around Charlotte, while George giggled as he perched on Charles’s lap, and Louis looked alert and content in Kate’s arms.

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House. The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

Later the same month, Kate revealed as she met the public during a visit to Leicester University: “Louis’ getting bigger. I can’t believe he’s seven months now.

“He’s getting a big boy.”

She added of George and Charlotte: “They’re getting excited for Christmas time.

“They’ve started all their Christmas songs, and Christmas trees are going up.”