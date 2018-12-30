A shop assistant has been threatened with what appeared to be a firearm during a robbery at a convenience store.

The 49-year-old man was working in Heather Store in Holehouse Road, Kilmarnock, when the incident happened at around 9.40am on Saturday.

A man came into the shop and demanded money before leaving with a small amount of cash.

The shop assistant was not injured but was left extremely distressed by what had happened.

No firearm was discharged during the incident in East Ayrshire.

Police are appealing for information as investigations continue.

Detective Constable Steven Grey of Kilmarnock CID said: “This was a very traumatic ordeal for the shop assistant and something he should not have to experience during his working day.

“It is vital that we catch the man responsible for this robbery as he could very well do this again, therefore I urge anyone who recognises his description, or anyone who has any information at all regarding the incident, to contact police immediately.

“We know that there were a number of joggers and people walking their dogs in the area at the time the robbery took place so I especially would like to speak to them as they may be able to provide vital information.

The suspect is described as white, aged 45-50 years, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with ginger/blond stubble on his face.

He was wearing a green-coloured parka-style jacket and black skinny trousers.

He was last seen heading towards Grassyards Road.

Any information should be passed to police at Kilmarnock via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1207 of December 29, 2018, or calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.