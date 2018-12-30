The Queen has attended a church service at Sandringham before new year celebrations begin around the world.
Although Prince Philip was not present, she was joined by Prince Edward and other members of the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church.
The Queen has attended a church service at Sandringham before new year celebrations begin around the world.
Although Prince Philip was not present, she was joined by Prince Edward and other members of the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.