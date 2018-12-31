A man has been arrested after allegedly climbing the Severn Bridge and flying a drone from it.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the M48 Severn Bridge, connecting England and Wales, at 8.10am on December 31.

Officers closed the road between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions to deal with the incident.

#M48 #SevernBridge( between J1 and J2) is currently blocked in both direction due to a police incident. @ASPolice are on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/XH8GCo4LCo — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) December 31, 2018

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.

“The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested for causing a public nuisance.”

The bridge originally opened in 1966, with the Second Severn Crossing – now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge – completed in 1996.

Tolls in place on both bridges were scrapped on December 17.