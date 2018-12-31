A Polish man who died in hospital after an incident in Aberdeen has been named by police.

Aleksander Smerdel, 44, was found with serious injuries at Donside Court shortly before 2am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.

Police have charged a 59-year-old man with murder and he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Mr Smerdel’s next of kin has been updated and our thoughts are with them.

“We are content that this has been a contained incident however if anyone has information they believe may assist the police they are urged to contact officers on 101 using reference number 0334 of 27 December.”