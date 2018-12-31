More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a self-storage warehouse in south London, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters have been called to the scene on Purley Way, Croydon, following the first calls to the emergency services at 7.47pm on New Year’s Eve.

Purley Way update: Twenty fire engines & around 120 firefighters are tackling a self-storage warehouse blaze in #Croydon https://t.co/t0a2c9cUHh pic.twitter.com/jEKrv6bo4X — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 31, 2018

There have been no reports of any injuries.

A photo posted on social media by London Fire Brigade suggests the fire is at a Shurgard self-storage facility.

Firefighters are making steady progress at the #Croydon self-storage warehouse blaze. There are no reports of any injuries https://t.co/t0a2c9cUHh pic.twitter.com/4zon9nP8op — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 31, 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known.