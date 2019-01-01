Russia was told to “shut up”, someone declared themselves a “stable genius”, and a politician fluffed his lines.

In 2018 leading figures delivered some blinding one-liners, while celebrities sang their spouses’ praises and inflated their egos via Twitter.

From social media rants to diplomatic speeches, this year had its fair share of awkward statements.

But sometimes it’s hard to tell who said what – was it Boris or Kanye? Melania Trump or Tommy Robinson?