A minivan slammed into pedestrians in a street where people had gathered for New Year’s festivities in central Tokyo, injuring eight people, Japanese police said.

A 21-year-old suspect, named as Kazuhiro Kusakabe, was arrested and being questioned, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

He is suspected of intentionally trying to kill people by driving the small vehicle through the street.

NHK TV footage showed a small van with the entire front end smashed and officers and ambulance workers rushing to the scene.