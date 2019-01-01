The Duchess of Sussex has become known for her impeccable style.

Whether opting for her much-loved beige, black or navy shades, or stepping out in striking block colour, Meghan’s wardrobe choices have won many fans.

She previously told Hello! magazine, when she was still starring in Suits: “I gravitate towards a neutral palette and really timeless pieces but I like to try to mix in something trend-centric.”

Her fashion hits this year have included a modern take on the princess ballgown and a green leather pencil skirt.

– The second wedding dress

Meghan wowed in her pure white Givenchy boat neck wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller, but her evening dress by Stella McCartney was also a triumph.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Meghan wearing Stella McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA)

The lily-white silk crepe de chine floor-length halterneck gown was described by the McCartney fashion label as an “elegant, refined and effortlessly feminine silhouette”.

– The boat neck

It was back to the boat neck – as seen on her church wedding dress – for the RAF centenary celebrations.

Meghan in Dior as she attends a reception at Buckingham Palace for the RAF centenary (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meghan’s navy dress by Dior was nipped at the waist with a flared skirt, and the hat was by favourite royal milliner Stephen Jones.

The former actress was described as the “epitome of glamour” by fashion blog Meghan’s Mirror for this outfit.

Hello, gorgeous! Looking stunning in a dark custom @dior dress, #MeghanMarkle (The #DuchessOfSussex) was the epitome of glamour at this morning’s RAF centenary celebrations. https://t.co/nt5uvyWlZ0 pic.twitter.com/UGLL4HyPKV — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) July 10, 2018

– Edgy and elegant

For her first official visit to Sussex with Harry, Meghan wore a dark green leather Hugo Boss skirt with a buttoned shirt from And Other Stories.

Meghan arriving at the University of Chichester, Bognor Regis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Paired with nude stilettos and a cream cashmere Armani coat, the duchess’s look was described as edgy but elegant.

Harry and Meghan on walkabout in Chichester in October (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– Beach chic

Pregnant Meghan wore a striped Reformation Pineapple sundress with a thigh high slit as she enjoyed a stroll along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland, during their tour of Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The £166 maxi dress, worn with Sarah Flint Grear ankle tie sandals, sold out online following the duchess’s appearance.

– Ethereal Oscar de la Renta

The duchess was described as looking like a modern-day princess when she stepped out in Sydney in a tulle Oscar de la Renta ballgown, overlaid with a motif of birds in flight, crafted from velvet and sequins.

Christine Ross, editorial director of Meghan’s Mirror picked this as her favourite look of the year.

Harry and Meghan at the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“Meghan’s true princess moment this past year came in October, when she stepped out in the stunning Oscar de la Renta gown,” Ms Ross told the Press Association.

She added: “The jagged cut of the fabric lent it a modern look, creating a dress that was princess-y without being twee.

“The monochromatic colour palette of contrasting black and white stayed true to Meghan’s signature style.

“This gown showed that her new role as duchess was not going to change who Meghan is: a modern royal representing a modern monarchy.”

– Fijian Blue

Meghan showed off her growing baby bump in a sleek, caped full-length dress by label Safiyaa.

It was designed by German-born London-based designer Daniela Karnuts and the duchess chose to wear it to a black tie reception in Fiji in October.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The block Fijian blue colour was a tribute to her hosts.

– Sartorial diplomacy

Amanda Dishaw, also co-editorial director of Meghan’s Mirror, picked the green Givenchy top and patch pocket skirt worn in Dublin as Meghan’s best ensemble.

The trip to Ireland in July was the couple’s first official overseas tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during their visit to Dublin in July (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It was the first chance we had an opportunity to visibly see Meghan’s sartorial diplomacy on stage,” Ms Dishaw said.

“Turning to Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, she looked chic and elegant in a pencil skirt and sweater, while also paying homage to British fashion by carrying a Strathberry tote.

Saying she loved the mix of business and style, Ms Dishaw added: “The jewelled green tone was a great nod to the Emerald Isle she was visiting.”

– Florals and ruffles

It’s not an easy look to pull off, but Meghan succeeded when she opted for ruffles as she attended morning tea at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Fiji.

Meghan in her floral Figue dress in Fiji (Phil Noble/PA)

The printed wrap dress by Figue featured pom-pom details and a ruffled asymmetrical hem.