People across the UK have taken the plunge for a bracing new year swim.

From Scotland to Scarborough, here are some snapshots of the shivery participants.

Spirits were high at the annual Loony Dook swim in the Firth of Forth, Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fancy dress was a popular look at the Loony Dook event (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were colourful outfits (Andrew Milligan/PA)

You may recognise this chap (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Smiles were the order of the day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Some participants just enjoyed chilling out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Others took the drier option of a kayak (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Spectators were out in force to support the swimmers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It was a colourful scene at the Barry Island New Year’s Day swim in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

There were unicorns… (Ben Birchall/PA)

…a mermaid… (Ben Birchall/PA)

… and a Dalek! (Ben Birchall/PA)

In Derbyshire, the Mappleton Bridge Jump is an annual tradition (Joe Giddens/PA)

People jump from Okeover Bridge on New Year’s Day into the River Dove in Mappleton (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Scarborough Lions Club New Year’s Day Dip was a popular choice (Danny Lawson/PA)

The water looked pretty fresh in the North Yorkshire seaside town (Danny Lawson/PA)

What a way to start 2019! (Danny Lawson/PA)