Thousands of people gathered to watch the New Year’s Day parade through London.

Floats, performers and dancers took part in the extravaganza from Piccadilly to Parliament Street.

The London School of Samba, the London Chinese Chinatown Association and the London School of Dhol joined dozens of other groups, including America’s Clogging All-Stars and the Desert Mountain High School Marching Band, in this year’s festivities.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)