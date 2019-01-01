A security guard has been stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year’s Eve party in London’s West End.

Emergency services were called to the property on Park Lane in Westminster at around 5.30am on Tuesday following reports of violence.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, has not yet been identified.

The Metropolitan Police said two other men – aged 37 and 29 – and a 29-year-old woman were also found with stab injuries.

A number of police vehicles were at the scene, and the area was cordoned off (John Stillwell/PA)

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was present at that event and witnessed this incident.

“A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but it is clear many others who were present are yet to be traced, some of whom may have captured the attack on their mobile phones.

Forensic investigators could be seen entering and leaving the scene (John Stillwell/PA)

“It appears the deceased and the two injured males were working as security staff for the party, they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter the venue.

“The female was also attacked as she assisted the security staff in closing the front door of the premises.

“This shocking incident happened just hours into a New Year, the area was particularly busy with people out celebrating and making their way home from various parties and organised events.”

A large police presence remained in the area on Tuesday evening, with at least 12 officers in the area.

Parts of Mount Street, Aldford Street and Park Street have been cordoned off and pedestrians attempting to access the area were blocked by officers on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.