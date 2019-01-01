Detectives are still trying to identify a man who died following a disturbance in Dundee during the early hours of New Years Day.

Investigations are ongoing into the unexplained death as Police Scotland appeal for help to identify the man who died in hospital following the incident in the Nethergate area of the city.

The victim is described as a white man with short ginger hair who is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a two-tone light-and-dark-blue Berghaus rain jacket, faded-denim jeans and dark-brown shoes, along with a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

He is known to have arrived at the scene of the incident from the area of Whitehall Crescent and Union Street in Dundee.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “I would urge anyone with information which could help identify this man who has sadly died to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries continue into the incident itself and I could also ask anyone who witnessed a disturbance in the Nethergate area or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.”

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance involving several people near the Overgate shopping centre at approximately 1.15am on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police Scotland say there have been no arrests in connection with the incident.

DI Fitzgerald added: “A police presence is likely to be maintained in the area for some time while inquiries continue and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding.”

We can confirm a man has died after an incident on Nethergate #Dundee. A disturbance involving a number of people was reported around 1.15am on Tues 1/1/19 A man was found injured and was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he has since died. More here: https://t.co/bE9e5DWIRS — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) January 1, 2019

Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 516 of January 1 2019.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.