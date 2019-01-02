A female climber has died after falling around 500ft from a mountain on New Year’s Day.

The student was climbing with three others on Ben Nevis when she plunged to her death.

It is the second death on Britain’s highest peak in recent weeks.

Patrick Boothroyd, 21, from the West Yorkshire area, died in a fall on December 16.

John Stevenson, from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said that in the latest incident, the woman and her friends had been climbing what is known as the “ledge route”.

He said: “I think the rocks would have been pretty icy. It was a big fall.”

The team received an emergency call at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Mr Stevenson said: “We had to get the other three off the mountain – they were stuck.

“The weather cleared and the helicopter managed to get in and airlift them.

“The woman was located, she hadn’t survived.”

A statement posted on the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said: “The team had to recover a young climber who unfortunately lost her life following an accident on Carn Dearg on Ben Nevis.

“We pass on our sincere condolences to her family and friends. A very sad start to 2019.”