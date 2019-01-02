A man has been charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving after a car ended up in the front room of a house.

Five people were injured and another vehicle set on fire, with police called to a large disorder in Eagle Close, Dudley, West Midlands, on New Year’s Eve.

West Midlands Police said officers attended the incident which involved up to 10 men, just before 11pm, after receiving several 999 calls.

Emergency services arrived to find a Nissan Micra car which had gone backwards through the front wall of a house in nearby Kestrel Road, Dudley, West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service attended and also had to deal with a Ford Fiesta, which police said had been set on fire, during the incident.

Crews from Dudley @FireBrierley @tiptonfire @TechRescueWMFS responded to car fire and car in to a house near Russell’s Hall. @WMPolice @WMASHART @OFFICIALWMAS all attended. 2 men and 2 women sustained injuries and taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/FG3OWoQYvw — Dudley Fire Station (@WMFSDudley) January 1, 2019

An elderly woman and a man were inside the house at the time of the crash, and were treated at the scene by paramedics, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The female patient suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to hospital.

Paramedics also treated a teenage boy, who was the suspected victim of an assault, at the scene before conveying him to hospital.

An ambulance service spokesman added: “Two further patients, a man and a woman, were assessed at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.”

A police spokesman said: “Edward Nock, aged 20, from Hickford Lane, Telford, Shropshire, has been charged with drink driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

“He’s due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.”

A 16-year-old male arrested on suspicion of assault at the scene, has been released under investigation while inquiries are continuing.