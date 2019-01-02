A UK Lottery player has come forward to claim the £115 million jackpot won in the first EuroMillions draw of the year, operator Camelot said.

One lucky ticket-holder started the New Year with a bang by scooping the entire £114,969,775.70 jackpot and becoming the fourth biggest winner in UK history.

A further 10 players have also pocketed £1 million each in the New Year’s Day draw.

Camelot said the prize money will be paid when the ticket is validated and that the winner will choose whether to reveal themselves publicly.

Not only were 10 UK millionaires made in last night’s #EuroMillions draw, we also had a UK jackpot winner, too! The lucky £114.9M winner has claimed their prize – cue the celebrations! #AmazingStartsHere pic.twitter.com/FLkCkAYOZu — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) January 2, 2019

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Imagine kicking off the New Year with an extra £114 million to your name.

“What an amazing win and year ahead for one lucky UK ticket-holder.

“This win ranks at number four in the list of the biggest ever National Lottery winners and we look forward to helping them begin to enjoy their win.”

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The New Year’s Day win follows a series of high profile lottery prizes in recent years.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, Scotland, became the biggest lottery winners in the UK, and across Europe, when they scooped more than £161 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012, while the biggest prize awarded in the country in 2018 was £121 million, handed to an anonymous winner in April.

And last November, builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovered he had won £76 million, six weeks after the draw.

He said he stockpiled tickets in his van, only checking them every three months.