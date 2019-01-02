A security guard who was stabbed to death as he tried to stop gatecrashers storming into a party had come to London “for a better life”, his girlfriend said.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital’s West End when he was attacked at around 5.30am on January 1.

His girlfriend Madalina Anghel told the Evening Standard: “Right now I can’t think about him in the past. He was my future husband and we came to London from Romania for a better life.

“I can’t explain in words how much pain I am in.”

Detectives make arrest and name man fatally stabbed on New Year's Day – appeals for information from the public continue #ParkLane https://t.co/dXLI5FJ43h pic.twitter.com/uZVLUZQ1rr — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 2, 2019

Two of his colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during the fight, as was a 29-year-old woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and taken to a police station in central London.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, said: “This shocking attack has left one man dead and three others with significant injuries. The fact this takes place during the New Year celebrations has rightly captured a lot of attention.

“Whilst my team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, others are yet to be traced. It is understandable that some people may have left the scene immediately after having witnessed the attack, possibly not knowing how serious it was at the time. But now, knowing this has resulted in murder of Mr Simionov and the serious injuries inflicted upon the three other victims, they should come forward and assist the investigation.

“Mr Simionov and the two injured men were working as security staff for the private party when they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter.”

Mr Simionov, who lived in Ilford, was the second person to die in the capital in 2019, after mother-of-one Charlotte Huggins, 33, was stabbed in Camberwell, south-east London.

Anyone with information about the Park Lane killing can contact police on 020 8358 0300.