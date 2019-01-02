The parents of a young boy found in the street have been tracked down by police.

Officers were called at 1.25pm on January 2 to reports of the child on Main Avenue in Torquay, Devon.

The boy, believed to be local to the seaside town, is white and said to be aged between one and two.

Police were called on 2nd January to reports of young child being found in the street in Torquay. The parents have been located and the boy is safe and well. Police investigations are ongoing. — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) January 2, 2019

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy was “safe and well”.

He said: “Police were called on 2nd January to reports of young child being found in the street in Torquay.

“The parents have been located and the boy is safe and well. Police investigations are ongoing.”